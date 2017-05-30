Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Be a Standalone Title?

Rumor: Modern Remastered Will Be Available On Its Own Soon

At the beginning of this month rumors of a standalone version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered started circulating when a new listing of the title for the PlayStation 4 showed up on Gamefly. As of today there is more substance to the rumor, as a new listing just came out!

Earlier today Amazon Japan put a listing of Modern Warfare Remastered up on their website, which seems to make this popular shooter that was originally released 10 years ago, available to the public without the purchase of Infinite Warfare! This certainly seems like good news to those who have been waiting to play the remastered version of the game without buying the newest Call of Duty title. At the very least, this new posting is adding fuel to the rumors already circulating!

According to the link, seen here, Modern Warfare Remastered is scheduled to be released in less than a month, on June 20th, 2017! This listing has set the price at 7,776 yen, or about $70 USD. There was also a separate listing for the game on a rental website claiming that an Xbox One version would be released the following month, on July 20th, 2017. Both this link and the Gamefly one from the beginning of the May have been removed.

As you probably know the only way to pick up MWR is by purchasing at least the Digital Deluxe version of Infinite Warfare, although it is also available if you purchase the Legacy, Legacy Pro or the Legacy and Destiny Bundle versions. These versions cost $99.99, $79.99, $119.99, and $129.99 respectively.

It is currently unknown whether this rumor is true, however if it is, Activision should announce something soon, especially with the apparent upcoming release date. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates on this as they become available!

SOURCE