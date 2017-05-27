Share This

 

Microsoft’s Streaming Service Should Be on Playstation

At Least, Phil Spencer is Open to Having Microsoft’s Streaming Service On Sony’s Systems

Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming service formerly known as Beam, could find a home on Playstation hardware if Phil Spencer has anything to say about it. At the very least, the Xbox honcho is open to the idea.

Hackers Steal PlayStation and Xbox Player Details

In a reply to a recent post by a Twitter user, Spencer confirmed that the company is open to the idea of expanding Mixer’s reach beyond the usual Microsoft systems. The service is a Twitch competitor with some cutting-edge features. Of particular note is the ability to combine multiple livestreams into a single video feed. Cross-platform compatibility (between Microsoft systems) is already featured heavily in the service’s promotion. According to Mixer’s co-founder, they want to give users creative mobility “across PC, console and mobile.”

To that end, a relationship with Playstation and Sony would be a sensible one. Sony does have their own content sharing systems in place, however. It remains to be seen whether or not Spencer’s openness towards a partnership would be reciprocated. Of course, Twitch might just steamroll Mixer anyway. Only time will tell!

