Microsoft’s Streaming Service Should Be on Playstation

At Least, Phil Spencer is Open to Having Microsoft’s Streaming Service On Sony’s Systems

Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming service formerly known as Beam, could find a home on Playstation hardware if Phil Spencer has anything to say about it. At the very least, the Xbox honcho is open to the idea.

In a reply to a recent post by a Twitter user, Spencer confirmed that the company is open to the idea of expanding Mixer’s reach beyond the usual Microsoft systems. The service is a Twitch competitor with some cutting-edge features. Of particular note is the ability to combine multiple livestreams into a single video feed. Cross-platform compatibility (between Microsoft systems) is already featured heavily in the service’s promotion. According to Mixer’s co-founder, they want to give users creative mobility “across PC, console and mobile.”

To that end, a relationship with Playstation and Sony would be a sensible one. Sony does have their own content sharing systems in place, however. It remains to be seen whether or not Spencer’s openness towards a partnership would be reciprocated. Of course, Twitch might just steamroll Mixer anyway. Only time will tell!

