Mario Kart 1.1 Update Cleans Up Inkling Girl’s Victory Pose

Apparently Inkling Girl Was Being Really Rude

The newest update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is here! Among the changes listed is an alteration to Inkling Girl’s victory pose. Apparently it was considered pretty rude in certain parts of Europe. Here’s the altered pose, pictured below:

Good old fist pump. Totally innocuous, right? Here’s the original:

The difference in question is small, but significant. Whereas the fist pump is pretty tame, that extra hand on the bicep puts us squarely in bird-flipping territory. Which is perfect for a racing game, albeit not a Nintendo racing game. So, it’s gone! The rest of the update details are listed below:

Opponents’ names are displayed in the rear view mirror view in online matches.

Invincibility period after a spin-out or crash is longer in online matches.

Up to two players can spectate a friend group while they wait to join.

“Worldwide” and “Regional” modes add players to Mirror and 200cc matches less often.

Can now properly create a friend lobby when you have 100 or more friends.

Inkling Girl’s animation has been adjusted.

Starting positions in online races now properly reflect the order in which players join.

Driver Miis now properly showing facial expressions.

Tournament clock now properly reflects real-world time.

The gesture change is by no means the biggest adjustment made, though it will surely be the most controversial one. The removal of those post-crash invincibility frames will probably make some waves as well. What do you think? Does the hand gesture matter? Was Nintendo right to remove it? Let us know!

