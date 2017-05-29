Major PS4 and Xbox Games under $30 on This Week’s Amazon Deals

Amazon Brings More Great Games at Great Discounts
There’s always something especially sweet about a great game on sale. This week’s Amazon deals offers quite a few titles for a more than reasonable amount. Find major titles for Xbox One and PS4 now for less than $30.
Great games range from RPGs like Fallout 4 to critically acclaimed shooters like Doom. See what Amazon has to offer in the list below:
- Watch Dogs 2 – $29.99 (PS4) – $29.99 (Xbox One)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 (Xbox One)
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload – $29.99 (PS4)
- The King of Fighters XIV – $29.99 (PS4)
- Gears of War 4 – $29.99 (Xbox One)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.99 (PS4/Xbox One)
- XCOM 2 – $24.99 (PS4) – $24.29 (Xbox One)
- Mafia III – $24.99 (PS4) $24.99 (PC) – $24.99 (Xbox One)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $24.99 (PS4) $24.99 (Xbox One)
- Steep – $24.99 (Xbox One)
- Rocket League: Collector’s Edition – $25.76 (Xbox One)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $24.99 (PS4) – $22.41 (Xbox One)
- Quantum Break – $23.98 (Xbox One)
- Torment: Tides Of Numenera – $23.30 (PS4) – $29.99 (Xbox One)
- Steins;Gate 0 – $28.37 (PS4)
- Titanfall 2 – $22.50 (PS4) – $23.25 (Xbox One)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20.95 (Xbox One)
- ReCore – $12.47 (Xbox One)
- Doom – $19.99 (PS4) $19.99 (Xbox One)
- Fallout 4 – $19.99 (PS4) ($19.99 (PC)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series A New Frontier – $19.99 (PS4) – $19.70 (Xbox One)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $19.99 (PS4) $19.99 (Xbox One)
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness – $19.29 (PS4)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the year Edition – PS4 [Digital Code] – $11.99
- Bloodborne: Complete Edition Bundle – PS4 [Digital Code] – $20.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Xbox One Digital Code – $20.00
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass – Xbox One Digital Code – $7.50
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition – Xbox One Digital Code – $12.00
You’ll be hard pressed to find cheaper copies anywhere else. And as you can see, there are many great Triple-A titles. Plenty of Xbox One and PS4 exclusives in one place. Any thoughts on which you’d like to pick up? Comment down below.
And always be sure to check back with COGconnected for similar deals in the future.
Happy shopping.