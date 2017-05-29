Share This

 

Major PS4 and Xbox Games under $30 on This Week’s Amazon Deals

Amazon Brings More Great Games at Great Discounts 

There’s always something especially sweet about a great game on sale. This week’s Amazon deals offers quite a few titles for a more than reasonable amount. Find major titles for Xbox One and PS4 now for less than $30.

BioShock Infinite Top Screen

Great games range from RPGs like Fallout 4 to critically acclaimed shooters like Doom. See what Amazon has to offer in the list below:

You’ll be hard pressed to find cheaper copies anywhere else. And as you can see, there are many great Triple-A titles. Plenty of Xbox One and PS4 exclusives in one place. Any thoughts on which you’d like to pick up? Comment down below.

And always be sure to check back with COGconnected for similar deals in the future.

Happy shopping.

SOURCE

Related Posts


PC Deals: Over 60% Off Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth & Gaming Accessories

Xbox One Deals: Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe, Forza Horizon 2 & Hardware At Crazy Cheap Prices

PS4 Deals This Week: Injustice 2, Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune At Sweet Low Prices

Gears of War, Halo Wars, and More Xbox One Deals on Amazon – up to 81% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Orders Are Out of Stock Again
Next
Fallout 4 Changes into an Open-World Horror Game Thanks to New Mod
Previous
FromSoftware to Reveal New IP Called “Phantom Wail” & Not Bloodborne 2 at E3 – Rumor