Square Enix Announce RPG ‘Lost Sphear’ from the Makers of I Am Setsuna

Lost Sphear Continues Trend of Reviving Old-School SNES RPG’s

Square Enix’s Tokyo RPG Factory has announced Lost Sphear, the follow-up to last years’ I Am Setsuna. It is scheduled for an early 2018 release on PS4, Switch, and Windows PC.

Lost Sphear tells the story of a young boy named Kanata who is on a mission to save his village from disappearing after waking from a terrible nightmare. Kanata sets out on a grand adventure, recruiting party members, and will undoubtedly encounter various enemies along the way preventing him from completing his mission.

Lost Sphear will continue the classic JRPG style gameplay from I Am Setsuna, which was already a throwback to classic 16-bit era games like Chrono Trigger. Based on the announcement trailer, Lost Sphear will share similar art styles and themes as its predecessor which was already a rather somber experience. According to Square Enix’s press release, Lost Sphear revamps the existing ATB (active-time battle) combat system in I Am Setsuna through additional strategy elements such as adjusting the placement of your comrades in mid-fight.

There will be a limited supply of physical copies sold on Square Enix’s online store for all you collector’s out there. Pre-ordering will also net early adopters two music tracks when the game is released. Otherwise, Lost Sphear will launch digitally on the PlayStation Store, the Nintendo Switch sShop, and Steam for $49.99.

