First Full Lineup of Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed, and It’s Huge

A Tidal Wave of Games Coming to Xbox One

It’s no longer a secret that Xbox Chief Phil Spencer wants to make Xbox Game Pass the Netflix of video games. Starting June 1st, we’ll get to see exactly what that means. And if you still don’t know much about the new Xbox Game Pass subscription coming to consoles, find out everything you need to know here.

Next month, Xbox Game Pass will treat players with a free trial. And here’s the humongous list of games revealed beforehand. Check it out for yourself and decide if it’s worth a monthly $9.99 subscription.

A Kingdom for Keflings The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Comix Zone Defense Grid 2 Electronic Super Joy Farming Simulator 15 Gears of War 3 Hexic 2 #IDARB A World of Keflings Age of Booty Banjo-Kazooie Banjo Kazooie: N n B Banjo-Tooie BC – Rearmed 2 BioShock BioShock 2 BioShock Infinite Blood Bowl 2 Borderlands Bound by Flame Braid Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET CastleStorm Comic Jumper D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Dark Void de Blob 2 Defense Grid DIG DUG DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Double Dragon Neon Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Fable III Final Fight: DblImpact FLOCK! Galaga Legions DX Gears of War Gears of War 2 Gears of War: Judgment Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version GRID 2 Halo 5: Guardians Halo: Spartan Assault Iron Brigade Jetpac Refuelled Joe Danger 2: The Movie Joe Danger Special Edition Joy Ride Turbo JumpJet Rex Kameo PAC-MAN MUSEUM PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION Perfect Dark Zero Pumped BMX + Resident Evil 0 Roundabout Sacred 3 Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Sam&Max Beyond Time… Sam&Max Save the World Samurai Shodown II ScreamRide Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co. Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse SOULCALIBUR SOULCALIBUR II HD Spelunky Knight Squad KYUB Layers of Fear LEGO Batman Lumo Mad Max MASSIVE CHALICE Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Mega Coin Squad Mega Man® Legacy Collection Metal Slug 3 Monday Night Combat Splosion Man™ MX vs ATV Reflex N+ NBA 2K16 NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM OlliOlli OF: Dragon Rising PAC-MAN CE DX+ Splosion Man Stacking Steredenn Strider Sunset Overdrive Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings Super Time Force TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2 Terraria The Golf Club KOF98UM The Maw The Swapper Toy Soldiers Toy Soldiers: Cold War Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Viva Piñata Viva Piñata: TIP WWE 2K16 XCOM®: Enemy Within

It goes without saying that this subscription stands apart from Xbox Live Gold. But, that just means players can expand their game libraries with Deals with Gold and Games with Gold.

What are your thoughts on the first wave of titles, Xbox One owners? Let us know in the comments below.