First Full Lineup of Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed, and It’s Huge

A Tidal Wave of Games Coming to Xbox One

It’s no longer a secret that Xbox Chief Phil Spencer wants to make Xbox Game Pass the Netflix of video games. Starting June 1st, we’ll get to see exactly what that means. And if you still don’t know much about the new Xbox Game Pass subscription coming to consoles, find out everything you need to know here.

Next month, Xbox Game Pass will treat players with a free trial. And here’s the humongous list of games revealed beforehand. Check it out for yourself and decide if it’s worth a monthly $9.99 subscription.

  1. A Kingdom for Keflings
  2. The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  3. Comix Zone
  4. Defense Grid 2
  5. Electronic Super Joy
  6. Farming Simulator 15
  7. Gears of War 3
  8. Hexic 2
  9. #IDARB
  10. A World of Keflings
  11. Age of Booty
  12. Banjo-Kazooie
  13. Banjo Kazooie: N n B
  14. Banjo-Tooie
  15. BC – Rearmed 2
  16. BioShock
  17. BioShock 2
  18. BioShock Infinite
  19. Blood Bowl 2
  20. Borderlands
  21. Bound by Flame
  22. Braid
  23. Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
  24. CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
  25. CastleStorm
  26. Comic Jumper
  27. D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
  28. Dark Void
  29. de Blob 2
  30. Defense Grid
  31. DIG DUG
  32. DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
  33. Double Dragon Neon
  34. Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
  35. Fable III
  36. Final Fight: DblImpact
  37. FLOCK!
  38. Galaga Legions DX
  39. Gears of War
  40. Gears of War 2
  41. Gears of War: Judgment
  42. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version
  43. GRID 2
  44. Halo 5: Guardians
  45. Halo: Spartan Assault
  46. Iron Brigade
  47. Jetpac Refuelled
  48. Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  49. Joe Danger Special Edition
  50. Joy Ride Turbo
  51. JumpJet Rex
  52. Kameo
  53. PAC-MAN MUSEUM
  54. PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
  55. Perfect Dark Zero
  56. Pumped BMX +
  57. Resident Evil 0
  58. Roundabout
  59. Sacred 3
  60. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  61. Sam&Max Beyond Time…
  62. Sam&Max Save the World
  63. Samurai Shodown II
  64. ScreamRide
  65. Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  66. Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
  67. Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
  68. Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
  69. Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  70. SOULCALIBUR
  71. SOULCALIBUR II HD
  72. Spelunky
  73. Knight Squad
  74. KYUB
  75. Layers of Fear
  76. LEGO Batman
  77. Lumo
  78. Mad Max
  79. MASSIVE CHALICE
  80. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  81. Mega Coin Squad
  82. Mega Man® Legacy Collection
  83. Metal Slug 3
  84. Monday Night Combat
  85. Splosion Man™
  86. MX vs ATV Reflex
  87. N+
  88. NBA 2K16
  89. NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
  90. OlliOlli
  91. OF: Dragon Rising
  92. PAC-MAN CE DX+
  93. Splosion Man
  94. Stacking
  95. Steredenn
  96. Strider
  97. Sunset Overdrive
  98. Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
  99. Super Time Force
  100. TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2
  101. Terraria
  102. The Golf Club
  103. KOF98UM
  104. The Maw
  105. The Swapper
  106. Toy Soldiers
  107. Toy Soldiers: Cold War
  108. Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
  109. Viva Piñata
  110. Viva Piñata: TIP
  111. WWE 2K16
  112. XCOM®: Enemy Within

It goes without saying that this subscription stands apart from Xbox Live Gold. But, that just means players can expand their game libraries with Deals with Gold and Games with Gold.

What are your thoughts on the first wave of titles, Xbox One owners? Let us know in the comments below.

