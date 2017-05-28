Limited Edition Mega Man X Statue Priced at Nearly $600, and It’s Already Almost Sold Out

The Price Tag for the Limited Edition Mega Man X Statue Was Set at a Steep $599, and It’s Already Almost Sold Out

Those of you who thought that the Mega Man 30th anniversary goodies were going to be cheap found their wallets missing more than they bargained for when the 1/4 scale Mega Man X statue went up for pre-order on Friday. The price tag for the limited edition Mega Man X statue was set at $599, nearly $600, and it’s already almost totally sold out.

Die-hard Mega Man fans didn’t hesitate to dive into the limited edition offer, snagging the HMO Collectibles statue before other video game fans could even think of getting their hands on it. The only color still available at the time of this publication is the dazzling Red version, so there’s still time to jump on the offer while supplies last!

The statue itself is “highly detailed” and hails at almost two feet tall. Mega Man X‘s helmet and thrusters all light up and the removable armor plates attach nicely to his legs and Mega Buster. Here’s the description of the special features listed by HMO:

“With removable armor plates, HMO’s Mega Man X offers a multitude of display options for your pleasure to mix and match. All artistic representations of Mega Man X’s internal circuitry, power capsule base are officially sanctioned by Capcom’s creative team. Painted by James Tce, an artist of the best in his art, Mega Man X’s thrusters and metallic parts are brought to life with realistic sheen and weathering. You can spend hours just admiring the details crafted into this piece’s perfection.”

Are you a lucky Mega Man fan that was able to get their hands on the limited edition collectible statue? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!

