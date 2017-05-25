Lego Worlds Finally Getting Sandbox Mode

Lego Worlds Now With Ability to Freely Build Things in Sandbox Mode

Well, you can build things more freely than you could before. While the game has had a robust selection of building options prior to this update, the inclusion of sandbox mode only serves to crank that freedom way up.

This new mode will let you bypass the tutorials (of which there are many) and go straight to cooking up your own world from scratch. You’ll have immediate access to all of the models, vehicles, characters and creatures you could ever need for making pretty much anything. This new addition to Lego Worlds addresses one of the major complaints players had (the tutorials) and lets you wipe them away altogether. Surely they still serve to help you learn the game, but where’s the fun in that? Better to experiment until you’ve filled a huge space with bizarre creations and monstrous assemblages that half-resemble anything found in reality.

The update also brings a number of fixes to the play experience aimed at improving menu navigation and tool use. New models will soon be hitting the game’s Brick Build Showcase. So far they’ve announced Lego City and Lego Nexo Knights, with more model possibilities on the way. With the fixes and updates, Lego Worlds is rapidly turning into the Lego version of Minecraft. If that appeals to you in the slightest, now’s the time to check this one out.

