Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Brings an All-new Trailer and Details

More Marvel Comic Book Characters Than You Can Count

First a tease and now this. Warner Bros. and Marvel have teamed up to bring this comic book world to Lego in game form. Find all your favorite heroes and villains visiting all sorts of action-packed realities in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. See the announcement trailer below:

As mentioned in early coverage, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 brings an all-new story adventure, one co-written by comic book veteran Kurt Busiek. Players can team up with their favorite superheroes, including The Guardians of the Galaxy, and travel across time.There will be many different locations filled with many of the characters we know and love. Plus, a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible open hub world of Chronopolis. The ultimate goal of all this transportation is beating the time-travelling Kang the Conquerer.

Since this is the sequel to LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, many more new characters will be involved, including but not limited to: Doctor Strange, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel. Did you find your favorite?

Starting November 14, LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 will be available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. And once the holidays come around, we’ll see it on the Nintendo Switch.

What are your thoughts on the new frenzy of heroes and villains in Lego Marvel Superheroes 2? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release