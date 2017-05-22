Hardcore Class-based Shooter, LawBreakers, Revealed for PS4

More Gunplay for Your PC or Console; You Decide

A new online shooter is making its way to PC after more than a year of beta testing. However, with all the work put into it, Cliff Bleszinski and team have managed to get their game, LawBreakers, also working on PS4. See it in the reveal:

LawBreakers is a class-based shooter developed by Boss Key Productions. Even though the game has gone far in testing, we still don’t have a release date. Fortunately, we know the game will release for both PC and PS4 simultaneously, and both copies will cost $30. With those $30, players will get the whole game along with new maps and characters. It almost sounds too good to be true, but Bleszinski confirmed it himself. Moreover, the game will be enhanced on the PS4 Pro.

“We can confirm that we are coming out on PlayStation 4,” said Bleszinski. “I cannot tell you how good it feels to actually say this to someone outside the development team because it is the No. 1 question that I’m asked. It shines on PS4. And on PS4 Pro, it’s even better.”

As for the game itself, Bleszinksi has affirmed that characters will unique and skill-based. In order to make every character fun playable with a unique set of abilities, devs spent a lot of time refining. And there’s still more work to do.

“It was a challenge,” said Bleszinski. “It required a lot of iteration, but we’ve got it to a really fun place.”

Furthermore, the developers over at Boss Key Productions have worked to make their title stand out. That means setting it apart from the competition, like Overwatch. Ever since the reveal and Blizzard’s ensuing success, they’ve taken the game market into consideration.

“We always talk about the elephant in the room that is the success of Overwatch — and more power to them because it’s a great game. I remember sitting with Matt Fischman, one of our star gameplay programmers when Overwatch was just announced. And I remember the look on his face and him going, ‘oh, fuck!’ And I told him, ‘this is a good thing because now we know what not to do.’”

