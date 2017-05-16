Latest Xbox One and Windows 10 Update Has Arrived Bringing Some Fun New Features

Xbox One/Windows 10 Update Patch Notes

The latest update for the Xbox One and Windows 10 arrived earlier today and with it, some brand new features! From a new tournaments tab to a new overlay function, this update brings some pretty big and exciting changes.

For the Xbox One, a new tab called “Tournaments” will appear now within the Killer Instinct game page, adding Arena support to the game. Unsurprisingly, from this new Tournaments hub can be used to view all available tournaments so you can join them! On top of being able to view and join them, players will also be able to create their own tournaments where they can set the time and date, change the settings and write a description. As a way to attract people to play with, these tournaments can be posted to a Club’s activity once they have been created.

Check out the full list of features being added with this latest Xbox One and Windows 10 update below.

Notifications for Looking For Group have been added, so you know when someone posts right away. Additionally, these posts can be shared on activity feeds and via messages.

Xbox Live Clubs now allow members to filter broadcasts by games and the “maturity rating” of a stream.

A Beam tab has been added to show broadcasts from the source.

You can now overlay the names of people in your party who are speaking. You can change the position of the overlay and its transparency.

The Dolby Access app is launching soon on Xbox One, introducing Dolby Atmos audio.

For a closer look at what’s new in today’s Xbox One and Windows 10 update, watch the video below.

Let us know your thoughts on this new update in the comments and don't forget to check out the massive Xbox One backwards compatibility sale that dropped today!

