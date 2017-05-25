Kritika Online brings hyper-stylish Combat to a Horde near You

Hyper-stylish MMO RPG Kritika Online begins Closed Beta

En Masse Entertainment has announced the beginning of the closed beta for their upcoming hyper-stylish action RPG Kritika Online. The game is a free-to-play MMO brawler which encourages players to set out as one of four classes in full 3D worlds either in single player or with friends.

Those who have already purchased the games Founder’s pack or have an early access beta code will be able to sign in through En Masse Entertainment and begin playing immediately. The closed beta is set to run from now until June 13th. Kritika Online will feature four classes to choose from, each with a unique fighting style: The Warrior, the Gunmage, the Rogue, and the Reaper. Each class has its own set of weapons and skills including oversized blades and alchemical superguns.





Players still interested in jumping into the closed beta can get access by purchasing the Founders pack or acquiring a beta code from participating media partners. The beta is set to give players full access to each of the four classes as well as give a hands-on look at the games progression system and story. Kritika Online is also set to feature a new mode called Danger Zone, in which players more keen on fighting then exploring the world in between battles can throw themselves directly in harms way to take on larger than life, high power opponents.

Kritika Online does not yet have an official release date, although it is expected to launch on PC in the second quarter of this year. with Q3 fast approaching, are we in for a surprise launch? For more information, check out the official website.

Are you looking forward to some hyper-stylish carnage? Let us know what you think of Kritika Online on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release