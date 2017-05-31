Kingdom Hearts Concert Coming Soon to LA and New York

The Kingdom Hearts Orchestra Will Make Its US Debut This June

Say what you will about the needlessly convoluted progression of the Kingdom Hearts series with so many in-between titles that will confuse any newcomer, but once the chords of Simple and Clean play, we’re back in that magic once again. The music for the series certainly holds its own against the soundtrack of other RPG greats. Since last year, the Kingdom Hearts orchestra concert has played at various dates and locations around the world, and now it’s set to arrive in the US in June.

Here are the following US concert dates:

Los Angeles (USA) – June 10,11 & 14, 2017 – Dolby Theatre

Buy Tickets: http://www.ticketmaster.com

New York (USA) – June 23&24, 2017 – United Palace Theatre

Buy Tickets: http://www.ticketfly.com

Beyond the music, the concert also promises visual stimuli too as a press release notes there will be exclusive scenario content:

“Entirely supervised by game director Tetsuya Nomura himself, this concert series is considered part of the KINGDOM HEARTS universe and will feature some content and stories. Voice actors Risa Uchida (Kairi / Xion) and Megumi Toyoguchi (Aqua) have recorded three short voice sequences featured specially in the concert.”

Of course, there will also be some exclusive merchandise at these concerts for fans to purchase too. Besides that, the series’ composer, Yoko Shimomura, will be at the concerts and is available for a signature and photo for the 150 VIP ticket holders.

Grab your tickets soon if you want to become part of Nomura’s headcanon for the series.