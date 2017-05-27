Job Posting Spotted for Unannounced Blizzard Project

Job Posting Details Point to Possible Warcraft Mobile Game

A wild job posting has appeared! This one in particular comes via Blizzard entertainment, who’s looking for an FX Artist for their next yet-to-be-announced title. Details are pretty well nonexistent, but there’s clues!

A few key words come up when scanning through the posting in question. Specifically, “Warcraft,” “Game” and “mobile.” Those are important words! While the job post doesn’t come out and say it, the signs point to Blizzard cooking up a new mobile game in the Warcraft universe. Whether this is a World of Warcraft spinoff or a plain old Warcraft title is unclear, but the successful applicant needs an eye for “imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP.” Check out the complete posting below! What do you think? What kind of Warcraft game is Blizzard creating? Let us know in the comments!

Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented FX artist to help us create exciting visual effects for an unannounced project for mobile.

You’ll develop real time effects from concept to implementation and work to maintain a consistent aesthetic across all of the effects in the game. Effects are integrated into every aspect of mobile games and this position will give you the opportunity to flex your creative muscles in combat, interface and a variety of other features. The ideal candidate has a firm grasp of color, texture, shape and timing as relates to FX and demonstrates an ability to sketch and story board to convey design ideas.

If you’re ready to tackle the challenge of helping realize the next epic Blizzard title, we want to hear from you!

Requirements

Experience with creating consistently charming, eye-catching, real-time effects (FX) using Photoshop, Maya, and in-game FX systems with 3+ years experience and at least 1 shipped title

Must be familiar with creating FX in the Unity game engine

Skilled in developing effects that work across a wide range of mobile platforms (looks great on the newest phones but still holds up on a variety of mobile devices)

Superior eye for lighting, value, color, details and the ability to use them in creating beautiful visual effects that support gameplay

Self-motivation, excellent communications skills and able to work within a small team

Positive attitude and able to receive and provide objective feedback

Passion for creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP

Pluses

Experience creating real-time, in-game VFX for mobile platforms

Previous game production experience

A passion for exploring new ideas in mobile gaming

