Injustice 2 Will Let You Unlock Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Gear Soon

The Gear Will Drop in New Wonder Woman Event

DC’s premiere superhero fighting game, Injustice 2, has been kicking ass with critics and taking a chunk of sales too since its launch. We reviewed it here and found the sequel to be superior to the original in a multitude of ways. NetherRealm Studios has revealed on a charity stream that a Wonder Woman movie-inspired event from May 29 – June 5th will take place for Injustice 2. With the Amazonian flick debuting soon, this timely event will let players complete Multiverse tasks for a chance to unlock Wonder Woman gear inspired by the new movie starring Gal Gadot.

Injustice 2‘s Multiverse mode, for those who don’t know, is a lot like Mortal Kombat‘s Living Towers feature as you travel to other DC universes to win a series of fights with fun modifiers. Plus, there’s sweet loot awaiting victorious players. Another cool aspect of the mode is that there is some slight story as to why these fights are taking place like one references the obscure Emperor Joker storyline. There’s not really unique cutscenes for winning these fights, but there’s some text blurb that details the reasoning. It’ll be interesting to see if the special events like the upcoming Wonder Woman will feature unique cutscenes as pay-off too.

Beyond movie tie-ins, I’d love to see if DC will also reference its own upcoming comic book special events in future Injustice 2 events.