Highly Anticipated Injustice 2 Is Available Now for PS4 and Xbox One

NetherRealm Releases Its Biggest Fighting Game Yet

Today, May 16, 2017, marks the release of Injustice 2, as Warner Bros. was happy to announce. With this release, we’re looking at the biggest (and probably most popular) roster yet. With 28 characters included (Darkseid as a pre-order bonus), NetherRealm Studios has expanded gameplay with loads of rewards.

Whether playing offline or online, every match earns players XP and currency. That way, you’re constantly able to upgrade your favourite characters. Obviously, this goes on top of the single-player campaign. The story kicks off where Injustice: Gods Among Us left off. By introducing new characters and another cinematic storyline, players can take part in fun combat interwoven with DC fan service.

Along with all the usual single-player opportunities for honing your skills, NetherRealm also introduced the Multiverse. Here, players can play through new challenges that help build even more XP and rewards. Gameplay is a lot more dynamic yet familiar this time around. Returning move sets get mixed in with new abilities, and the game introduces stat bonuses and character difficulties that were never present in previous NetherRealm Games.

Anyone looking to pick up Injustice 2 can opt for the Standard, Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. Prices are $59.99, $99.99, and $129.99, respectively. While Digital Deluxe offers a Power Girl skin for Supergirl and a shader, the Ultimate Edition gives access to three alternative Premier skins. Furthermore, Digital Deluxe gives you 3 DLC characters while Ultimate gives 9.

Injustice 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. Additionally, the game is free to download for mobile.

Will you be picking up Injustice 2? Have you already? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release