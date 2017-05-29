Injustice 2 Adds Fallen Jason Todd as Red Hood to the Cast

What does a Sane Sociopath Look Like in Injustice 2? He Look Like Red Hood

On May 28th, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment revealed the first gameplay for the next character to be released for onto the Fighter title Injustice 2: Red Hood, AKA Jason Todd. Play as a dual-wielding gun maniac with as many skills as the Bat himself. The skin for this new psychopath is from that classic “Under the Red Hood” animated movie that was available on Netflix, where Jason Todd toys with the Batman, takes over the underworld, and places himself at the head. A smart move would be to offer the classic Red Hood skin, which as we all know, is pre-Joker. He would probably play like Phoenix Wright, the goofy detective from Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Ultimate

Players can see Batman’s second protégé “Robin” turned vigilante in action in a new trailer, which can be found here. Red Hood will be the first character in Fighter Pack #1 to be released and will be available in June for players who have purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, or Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack. The character is also available for purchase a la carte in the game’s store.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE