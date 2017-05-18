Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ‘Continuum’ DLC Available Now on Xbox One and PC

Infinite Warfare Second DLC Has Just Released for the Xbox One and PC

Although the second DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Continuum, has been out for the PlayStation 4 for a month, Xbox One and PC players that have been waiting patiently for the expansion. Well, the wait is over, as the second DLC launched earlier today!

Continuum comes as the second expansion for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and it adds four maps and a new Zombies adventure to the game. The four maps are Turista, Scrap, Archive and Excess and the new zombies map, that takes place in New York in the 1970’s is called the Shaolin Shuffle, featuring Pam Grier! Of course most you will probably recognize the Excess map, and that’s because it is a rework of a popular Modern Warfare 2 map: Rust. Here’s what Activision had to say about the map, it “retains the intense, fast-paced combat from the original.”

This newest DLC is included in the Legacy edition of the game, or can be played with the purchase of the $50 season pass, or $15 DLC pack. There are two more DLC expansions coming to Infinite Warfare, however they have not been formally announced by Activision yet. There is plenty of COD to keep you busy right now though, between the Continuum DLC to play and the new Zombie Chronicles for Black Ops III!

Here’s what I had to say about this newest DLC, and spoiler alert, the DLC is pretty good! “After spending hours with the DLC, it is apparent that Infinity Ward and Activision are on a roll with Infinite Warfare, and they are giving us some fantastic content! If anyone is still on the fence about the game, let me tell you that this DLC just adds so much more to an already great title. Three out of the four multiplayer maps are sleek, exciting and fun, and the Shaolin Shuffle is a perfectly balanced zombies map.”

You can check out the trailer for the Continuum DLC below, and keep it locked for all things Call of Duty!

SOURCE