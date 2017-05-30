Horror-Adventure title ‘Perception’ Played Blind

Perception is a First Person Horror-Adventure through the Eyes of a Blind Woman.

One of the key components to a first person horror game is of course the ability to see what horribleness is about to befall you, to turn your perception of everything around you into total fear and mistrust. So you might find it terribly strange to hear that The Deep End Games – a studio comprised of veterans from the Bioshock and Dead Space series – have announced the upcoming release of a chilling new first person horror adventure where the protagonist of the story is blind.

While the main character, Cassie, is blind the player will still be able to sense their surroundings through the use of echo-location, not unlike the Daredevil series on Netflix with his reference to “the world on fire.” Cassie investigates the mysterious events of what happened at an abandoned mansion in Echo Bluffs. The mansion itself has been haunted by a ghostly being known only as “The Presence” and it is up to Cassie to use her wits and her ultra-sensitive hearing to solve the case and survive the horrors of the darkness.





Perception has already received awards for Best of Pax East, Best in Show, and Best Narrative Game. Perception is set for multi-platform release on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on May 30. for more information on this truly unique and haunting game, check out their official website.

What do you think of playing a first person horror game as a blind person? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release.