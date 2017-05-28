Share This

 

High Quality MU Legend Cosplay is Scintillating, Sexy and Breathtaking

MU Legend Cosplay

Every single weekend we do our best to share with you some amazing and sometimes NSFW cosplay from around the globe. We scour the internet high and low for the latest and greatest cosplay photos. Over the past several months we have shared with you some crazy sexy Morenn cosplay from Witcher 3 and some steamy Lost Saga cosplay. We even stumbled across a cosplayer who looks exactly like Harley Quinn. Last week, we showed you the awesome cosplay from Canadian cosplayer Andy Rae and this weekend we are back at it again with some unique cosplay from MU Legend. Check out the first picture below:

MU Legends Pic 1

As you can see, the photo is spectacular. The person or people responsible for this stunning cosplay are the South Korean pro cosplay group called Team CSL. Check out another photo from the team:

MU Legends Pic 2

Never heard of MU Legend? That’s okay, we have you covered. MU Legend is the official follow-up to Mu Online – one of the first 3D MMORPGs in South Korea. Like its predecessor, MU Legend is developed by the Korean gaming company Webzen Games.The game is based on Unreal Engine 3 and shares familiar features with Mu Online as distinctive UI and controls.

MU Legends Pic 3

