Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Getting a Public Beta

Take The Witcher Card Game For a Test Run on May 24th

Missed out on the closed beta? Going into card battler withdrawals that only Gwent can cure you of? Worry not! With the end of the closed beta, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be entering a public beta starting on May 24th.

This means a whole new selection of potential opponents will be coming soon to test those skills of yours. If you’ve been participating in the closed beta up to this point, your progress will not carry over to this next version of the game. While this is unfortunate, there will be card kegs and other rewards in store for existing players. If nothing else, this means everyone will be on more or less equal footing when the public beta begins. If you’re new to the table, this will be a perfect opportunity to get started.

The Gwent public beta will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One starting on May 24th. More information on the beta can be found on the CD Projekt RED Twitch Channel.

SOURCE: Press Release