Guardians of The Galaxy: A Telltale Series Episode 2 Release Date Has Been Revealed

Release Date Announced for Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series Episode 2

Telltale Games has announced the release date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Episode 2 and it’s coming sooner than you might have thought! The second episode, titled Under Pressure, will arrive next month and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS.

It has been revealed that the second episode for Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series will be coming to all platforms on June 6, which is less than two weeks away! Just like previous games from Telltale, this episode will build on the choices players made in the first episode. The developer teased at some parts of the plot, revealing that it will focus on the “mysterious new relic” the Guardians found last episode.

The already popular series is based on The Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series, instead of the recent and extremely well received movie series. Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series Episode 2 will cost $5 as a ‘DLC’ or it comes as part of the season pass that you can pick up for $20!

Check out the episode summary below and make sure to keep it locked for our review on Under Pressure!

“In Under Pressure, the Guardians just can’t seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to,” Telltale said. “With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?”

If you’re interested to see what happened in the first episode, spoiler free of course, or if you just want to see how it performed, you can check out our review of Tangled Up in Blue here.

SOURCE