GTA Online Brings Big Bonuses and Discounts This Week

GTA Online Brings Big Bonuses across Four Gameplay Modes This Week, along with Vehicle Discounts, Race Payouts, and More

Sweet deals and huge payouts are scattered across four gameplay modes in Grand Theft Auto Online this week. Jumping into GTA Online brings big bonuses to players who are looking rake in money and RP so, if you’re looking for more bang for your buck, now’s the time to grind.

Starting now through May 25th, Juggernaut and Resurrection adversary modes will be raking in double the payout in GTA$ rewards and RP. If you’re not too big of a fan of those modes, Rockstar Created Stunt Races and Special Vehicle races will also be delivering double the rewards. Vehicles and more from Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit will be seeing a 25% chunk of a discount applied to them, along with select mods and Cunning Stunts clothing.

For the list of 25% off price tags, we’ve got the full line-up for you below:

Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit:

Hijak Ruston

Progen GP1

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Grotti Turismo Classic

Vehicle mods:

Brakes

Exhausts

Spoilers

Engine upgrades

Transmission upgrades

Turbo upgrades

As for clothing? Well, all the threads you pick up from Cunning Stunts will be 25% off.

Participating in the next two weeks of Premium Races and Time trials will also earn you the opportunity to stack your wallet, and fast. Now through the 22nd, players can jump into the weekly Premium Special Vehicle Race, “The Loop.” If you make it to the top three, you’ll get additional GTA$, and everyone, even the ones who finished last, earn Triple RP just for giving it a shot.

Will you be taking advantage of the sweet bonuses and sales going on in Grand Theft Auto Online this week? Let us know what you scored in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release