Grand Theft Auto V Surpasses a Whopping 80 Million Units Sold

Meanwhile, Many Games Struggle to Move a Small Fraction of 80 Million

Grand Theft Auto V has officially exceeded 80 million units sold. The game released during the last generation for PS3 and Xbox 360. Since then, it’s built one of the biggest communities with its innovative open-world and equally stunning Grand Theft Auto Online. Now, as a top seller for three years in a row, we are left to wonder if the game will ever lose fame.

When Take-Two Interactive announced their earnings this year, they were most likely unsurprised by GTA V’s revenue. The game has been a major source of income since its release over three years ago. But, that’s probably thanks to the active playerbase in GTA Online. Rockstar releases new content on a regular basis, giving players a good reason to keep coming back. The publisher even noted that, during the last fiscal year, the game saw a total of 12 major updates.

With over 80 million units sold, GTA V has moved up 5 million units since February. No surprise since we consistently see the game top the NPD’s charts, especially in the UK. That being said, it has moved more units this year than most newly released Triple-A titles.

If Take-Two wants the same benefits from Red Dead Redemption 2, the six-month delay makes sense. You can expect more news on that as it comes our way. Since RDR2 is also expected to have a robust online portion, Rockstar needs all the time it can get.

