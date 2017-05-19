GOG is Giving Away Mount and Blade This Weekend

Get Your Mount and Blade Fix With None of the Normal DRM Strings Attached

GOG is having a big ol’ Mount and Blade sale. As a result, the seminal first game in the franchise is free for the next 34 hours or so. As an added bonus, the game is DRM-free, like all things sold by gog.com.

For those not in the know, the Mount and Blade games are all about having the freedom to go Medieval in the manner of your choosing. There’s a strong sandbox element that encourages experimentation and creativity. There’s solo combat, army management and village ownership to dig into, if that’s your preferred flavour.



Of course, getting the first game for free is likely part of clever plot on GOG’s part to get you coming back and buying the other content available. Warband has a host of newly implemented features, including multiplayer and a more robust mod system. Even if you don’t take the bait, what’s not to love about mounted combat featuring the best graphics 2008 has to offer? The original game is free until Sunday at 5 am. The franchise sale runs until Sunday evening. You can check it out in more detail here.

