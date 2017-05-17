Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is Coming to Your Android

“And Wherever You Download Stuff”

Fans of Futurama will have another means of killing time with the arrival of Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow. This is to be the first revival of the name since the show ended in 2013, and Matt Groening has brought his own team of writers and animators to the project.

Anyone who downloads the game will enjoy a new series of escapades with the Planet Express team. This includes all the fan-favorites from the animated series: Fry, Leela, Amy, the Professor, and Bender: The Lovable Rascal, among others. There will be combat, choice in adventure, exploration, and a nice blend of simulation. Add a little retro arcade into the mix and you have the best mobile game ever based on satire.

“I’m proud to say that Futurama lives! In mobile-video-game teaser trailer form, anyway,” said Matt Groening, creator of FUTURAMA and THE SIMPSONS in a press release. “If you squint, it’s kind of like a little episode!”

As players progress through Worlds of Tomorrow, they will unlock new space adventures and other weird stuff. It’s not complete if we don’t see the Galaxy of Terror. As of right now, however, every discovery remains a mystery. So far, Groening and collaborators TinyCo and FoxNext Games only had this teaser to release. You can see a preview of what’s to come below:

“Working on this new Futurama animation has been a thrilling adventure,” said Executive Producer David X. Cohen. “I finally understand how Neil Armstrong must have felt when he first landed on the lunar surface, watched some funny cartoons on the control screen, and did whatever else was on his schedule that day.”

Upon landing on the scene of New New York, players will feel themselves in an RPG, except with aliens and idiots (insert Mass Effect Joke here). As you solve people’s problems and build up your team, you will move the narrative forward; on top of that, you will be able to craft outfits so that you can customize characters.

Since there is no word on a release date for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, fans will just have to satisfy themselves with re-runs. But you can be sure we’ll keep you updated as you check back with COGconnected.

SOURCE: Press Release