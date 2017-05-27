A Free-To-Play Weekend for Overwatch Is Available Now on All Platforms

Free-To-Play Weekend Celebrates Game Anniversary

It has been just over a year since the extremely popular title from Blizzard was released, and in that time has reached over 30 million players worldwide on both the consoles and PC! Now players are already celebrating the anniversary with the latest Overwatch event, however for the next few days new players can jump in on the action for free!

To coincide with the popular Anniversary Event on now, Blizzard has invited all other players to come and play Overwatch for free this weekend. This offer is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but you can only play it if you have a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription! This free-to-play weekend Overwatch demo can be downloaded now and is available until Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11:59pm PST or May 30th at 2:59am EST.

This free-to-play weekend will allow all new and participating players to access all but competitive play, including the ability to level up, earn Loot Boxes, unlock skins and earn other loot such as sprays. The progress earned during this weekend will also carry over if you decide to purchase the full game. And there is a huge incentive to pick the game up after this weekend if you like it, as Blizzard is offering a discount! Overwatch is currently on a promotion, and the PC version has been discounted to $29.99, and the recently released Game of the Year Edition is available for $39.99 on both PC and the consoles. Just a reminder that these prices are in USD.

