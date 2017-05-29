Free PlayStation Plus Games for June 2017 May Have Just Been Leaked

First Two PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2017 Leaked

It is that time of the month again…the end is near, which means the latest PlayStation Plus free games for next month have been announced. Well, kind of. The official PlayStation Turkey Twitter channel may have just leaked the PlayStation 4 games that will be available for June 2017!

The official PlayStation Turkey Twitter channel recently tweeted a picture of the PlayStation 4 games that would be available for June 2017, however this tweet was quickly removed. Fortunately for us, NeoGAF was able to capture a picture of it showing off the first of the games we can expect for the coming month. According to the tweet, Killing Floor 2 and Life Is Strange are the two games that will be free for those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

It looks like these two games will be June’s free PS Plus games for the PS4, however we will find out for sure sometime over the next couple of days. There will also be free games available next month for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, although they have not been announced yet. Sony should make an official announcement about all of these games sometime soon.

With the games out in just a couple of days, be sure to pick up the freebies for May before it’s too late! In case you need a reminder, Abzu and Tales of Borderlands are available for the PS4, Blood Knights and Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants for the PS3 and Laser Disco Defenders and Type:Rider for the PS Vita.

What do you think about June’s free titles available? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for the official announcement!

SOURCE