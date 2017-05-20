More Fixes For PC Version of Prey With Latest Update

1.03 Beta Update Fixes Include Save File Corruption and an FOV Slider

There’s another update out for the PC version of Prey! The 1.03 Beta Update is out now on Steam. There’s a whole bunch of fixes implemented which should be a marked improvement in quality for PC players.

Chief among these solutions is another round of updates to prevent the corruption of save files. There has also been an FOV slider installed in the advanced options menu. You can check out the complete list below. The team at Arkane has been as timely as they can with the implementation of these updates. While post-release patches are always a source of ill will among fans, these ones are at least coming out in a timely manner. Other titles for the PC took a much more leisurely approach to problem-solving.

Further fixes to prevent save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted save games to uncorrupted state.

Items should no longer be incorrectly deleted from inventory or world when changing levels.

Fix for stamina not recovering.

Fix for being unable to repair items.

Player should no longer spawn out of level.

Fabricated weapons are now empty.

Fix for humans incorrectly turning hostile. Hostile humans in lobby will be returned to friendly.

End game credits now always skippable.

Aaron Ingram no longer cowers if spooked by a typhon.

Fix for various problems making changes in the settings.

FOV slider is available in the advanced options menu.

Prey is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

