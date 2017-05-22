Far Cry 5 Location Revealed in Set of Mysterious Trailers

Things Are Looking to Get Wild in Hope County, Montana

Among several things the Far Cry series is known for, it is also known for being a series of exotic locations. From tropical islands to wild India to outer space, the franchise’s charm has largely been built on free-roam action and theatrics. This time, however, it looks like Far Cry 5 will be set in down-to-earth America. As down-to-earth as America gets, anyway.

Ubisoft has revealed a series of trailers for players to dissect, four in total. They depict the setting for Far Cry 5 – Hope County, Montanna. Outside of that, we know very litter other than rumors of a western setting. Fortunately, we’ll know for sure on May 26th. That’s when Ubisoft will give their “first look.” For now, you can bask in the view of Montana.

Nothing but teases, but the teasers tell us something is about to go down. And if there’s anything else to take away, it’s that players will be able to bask in a beautiful countryside. Hopefully, the game’s graphics will give us a good showcase of the state.

The music at the end of each teaser may be more of a giveaway than the actual footage. Still, the game is a large mystery.

Far Cry 5 is expected to release for all platforms and confirmed for PS4 and PS4 Pro. Considering everything we see in this string of trailers, what are your predictions for the game? What makes Montana a good location for Far Cry 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And look forward to May 26th. See you then.

SOURCE