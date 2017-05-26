Far Cry 5 Trailer Finally Revealed, and It’s All Kinds of Violent

Welcome to Sinner County and Far Cry 5

After all the clues and teases, Ubisoft has finally given us the footage for Far Cry 5. And unlike previous games, we’re finally getting a taste of mayhem in American soil. See what that looks like in the Official Announcement Trailer below:

Hope County has turned into Sinner County, and it looks like the people must repent whether they like it or not. That may be where the player character comes in. While the trailer doesn’t reveal who we’ll be playing, as far as we can tell, it does seem to reveal some side characters. Looks like we’ll be helped by locals who don’t take kindly to cultists.

Furthermore, the trailer gave us everything it promised in the key art; Vehicles, guns, and explosions will come aplenty. And if you didn’t catch them, there’s bears and wolves in the game. How they factor in, we’ll just have to wait and see. All we need now is a little more insight into gameplay. From the looks of it, there may be some co-op in this installment. We get that idea when we see the man and woman driving the ATV.

Now that Far Cry 5 has a release date, too, we can tell you it arrives February 27, 2018, and will come for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We expect a lot more news before then, so be sure to check back with us on the road to February.

For now, let us know your thoughts on the new trailer. What are you looking forward to most? Drop a comment down below.