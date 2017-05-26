Far Cry 5 to Have Character Customization and Campaign Co-Op

The First Far Cry to Give Players Character Customization

Now that Far Cry 5 has had its first look, we have a look into what else sequel has in store. Per usual, we have an open-world map; the developer has confirmed that we’ll be able to free roam Montana. Furthermore, we got some serious insight into the story. This time with our own customized character.

We got to look at the villain, Joseph Seed, but we also received a look at the good guys. Further down are the charismatic characters that will help you fight the new cult taking over Hope County. As for you, well, you are the new junior deputy and have found yourself in the middle of the uprising. You’ll be able to customize your character as you like; in time, we expect details on the customization options. But, this is the first Far Cry game to include character customization. Taking that into consideration, this could mean in-game cut scenes with a third-person perspective. On top of everything, we’ll see the return of co-op.

That’s right; campaign co-op will be available in Far Cry 5, so you can play with a buddy. The experience will be all the more fun since there are vehicles that fit 2 people, including turreted planes as we saw in the trailer. That said, we suspect vehicles will also be for players and the various recruitable NPCs:

With the help of friends, players will fight the mad cult, the Project at Eden’s Gate; And mountains, farmland, rivers, etc. will be the battleground–even the sky. Moreover, Ubisoft confirmed that animals can be used to grab guns and dispatch enemies. These include wolves and bears.

Additionally, the map editor is making a return, letting players make their own playgrounds of free-roam destruction.

Far Cry 5 arrives for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 27, 2018. PlayStation 4 owners will obtain additional content at launch while Xbox One and PC users can retrieve theirs from the Ubisoft club.

Do you like what’s new about Far Cry 5? Let us know in the comments below. Afterward, be sure to check back for more news on the game as it comes to COGconnected.

SOURCE: Press Release