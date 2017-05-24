Far Cry 5 Reveals Main Characters in Amazing Key Art

Confirmed: Far Cry 5 Will Not Be a Classic Western

After announcing the game and teasing us a little bit, we learned that Far Cry 5 would be set in Hope County, Montana. It’s the first game set in North America. Now that we get the exact setting and feel since Ubisoft went ahead and revealed the characters in their new art piece.

A picture is worth a thousand words, so we won’t be talking about this for long. But, essentially, Ubisoft may be revealing the story with this picture alone. This looks like the Hope County and tone the game will deliver. There are mountains and a church in the background, along with some planes for a bit of chaos. Surely, though, that’s more than just decoration; it looks like we’ll be flying in Montana.

As for the church, it seems to go well with the altered American flag. There are all kinds of religious imagery loaded into this one piece. Therefore, you can expect all kinds of religious motivations for the villains. And we can safely assume these are Far Cry 5’s villains (because Ubisoft always uses their villains as key art), so it looks like players will be fighting fanatics of sorts. Well-armed fanatics, by the looks of it.

Considering this key art, the symbols, and the look of the villains, what are your thoughts? Are you ready to take on some gun-toting extremists? Let us know in the comments below.

