Far Cry 5, Fractured but Whole, the Crew 2, and AC Releasing the Same Year

Ubisoft has a slate of video game releases this year, and they have officially confirmed a release window. Four of their major titles will release in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. These include Far Cry 5, South Park: The Fracture But Whole, The Crew 2, and the next Assassin’s Creed. Anywhere between October 1st of this year and September 30th of the next.

Ubisoft made the announcement during their fiscal earnings report for 2017. All four titles will release less than a year apart. Which is why Yves Guillemot, the company’s CEO, said it will be a very exciting year for Ubisoft and gamers.

Of all the games listed, South Park was originally meant to arrive earlier this year. But, developers were met with a series of delays. While we don’t know the reasons behind these delays, Ubisoft promised the game will come in due time.

As for the next Assassin’s Creed, “Assassin’s Creed Origins” as the leaks say, we know it will arrive in 2017. Hence, we expect a lot more info on the game soon. Ubisoft has even begun its preemptive marketing through a tweet tease.

Then there’s The Crew 2, the sequel to Ubisoft’s first popular “CarPG.” The developer has an interesting history with online games, but we’re curious to see where this racing title will drive us. The Crew had a certain novelty to it with the open-world racing style and car customization options. Whether or not devs expand on these, fans’ primary attention will probably be paid to online stability.

Out of the four titles announced, Far Cry 5 is the most mysterious. Developers may have taken a turn for the better when they switched things up with Far Cry Primal. But that has led to questions about the setting for this sequel. Certain rumors point to a western setting, partly because of the developer’s visit to Montana. If we don’t receive an announcement before E3, then we’ll learn more at E3. Stay tuned.

