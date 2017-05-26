No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service – Fan Service Abounds in SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash Limited Edition

SENRAN KAGURA celebrates their five-year anniversary with a limited edition soundtrack, art book, in-game DLC and a load of other goodies! SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash Limited Edition is a 3rd person free-for-all splasher that’s making its way to PlayStation 4 this summer, with just as much fan service as you’d expect from a SENRAN KAGURA title, and more.

The busty brawlers will be taking their fights to the beach in the upcoming summer-themed title, and the “No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service” limited edition game pack will be the only version available at retail. Otherwise, the standard edition can be snagged digitally, straight from the PlayStation Store.

What comes in the limited edition? Well, a whole lot of fan service, that’s what. The SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash “No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service” limited edition game pack includes a Blu-Ray disc with a compilation of opening animations from the wide array of SENRAN KAGURA games before it, an art book stacked full of the girls’ summer adventures, the official game soundtrack on CD, and a DLC key that gifts the player the Soaking Wet High School Uniform costume, a set of colorful bikini costumes for the girls, the Futomaki Roll Bazooka special weapon, a Bebeby pet card, and a special set of skill cards, really giving players a bang for their buck.

The game itself will be an all-out water gun fight, set at a mysterious tournament where the girls have no choice but to go face-to-face, teaming up with and facing off against each other in a strive for dominance. Ten types of water weapons will help you soak, splash, and steamroll your opponents to victory.

Single player mode will allow players to mash up a team of five from over 30 available fighting girls, costume and customize them with scantly-clad summer clothing and water gun weapons, then duke it out against others in a variety of combat arenas. Gamers can also jump online and go either 5-v-5 or solo in survival matches. Over 800 attribute cards add another layer of strategy to the fight, boosting weapons, granting unique skills, and giving a bit of help via summonable pets.

Will you be taking a dip into the water with SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash this summer? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release