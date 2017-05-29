Fallout 4 Changes into an Open-World Horror Game Thanks to New Mod

The Commonwealth Just Got Scarier

Interestingly enough, Fallout 4 has always had the makings of a horror game. However, Bethesda has always stuck to its never-ending 50’s America vibe. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, there’s a new mod that successfully transforms the game’s atmosphere and gives it an entirely different feel. Behold “PILGRIM – Dread the Commonwealth.”

With some effective tweaks to environment and music, one modder has entirely converted the game. Now, whenever you roam the Commonwealth, you get this dark sense of foreboding. A grittier atmosphere follows you wherever you go, and unseen monsters now provide a little more thrill.

While many post-apocalyptic films follow a horror plot, PILGRIM is based on a different kind of horror movie; namely, The Witch. Dark tones, photorealistic horrors, and suspenseful music let you replay Fallout 4 as an open-world horror game. As if there wasn’t plenty of replay value already.

Currently, PILGRIM is in its beta stage. Thus, we can expect a more refined and dreaded experience as time goes by. You can follow the mod’s progress on the nexus here. At some point, Dog Meat will be turned into a goat. Before then, comment your thoughts on this new horror mod. Have you ever thought about Fallout as a horror game? Let us know.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE