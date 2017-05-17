Find Non-stop Action and Adventure in Fallen Legion – Coming to PS4 & Vita

Fallen Legion’s Combat and Story Make for a Magnificent Side-Scroller

Siliconera is proud to present their dynamic action-RPG coming for PlayStation. Fallen Legion is an adventure that creates a new path for every decision. In other words, player choices in the game matter. That includes your choices in the middle of combat, and Fallen Legion has plenty.

In Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire for PlayStation 4, players lead Princess Cecille and her talking grimoire on a journey to recover her empire. While the plot may sound familiar, the gameplay changes up the experience by letting players influence their own path.

Alternatively, players can play from the perspective of Cecille’s enemy, Legatus Laendur, in Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion for the PS Vita. Each version offers unique perspectives, choices, and boss battles. What they have in common is a “furious” combat system. As you travel across a war-torn continent, split-second decisions in battle shape rewards and locations. For example, one moment a village is there, the next, wiped off the map. And unlike many other games in the genre, this side-scroller has every character acting in real time.

Fallen Legion’s stunning animations are hand-drawn. Accompanying the artwork is a story written by Ben Bateman, known for his work on localizing Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward. And below, you can find a quick look at what Fallen Legion has to offer:

A Legion At Your Command – Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with a well-timed block in Fallen Legion’s unique battle system.

Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with a well-timed block in Fallen Legion’s unique battle system. Every Choice Changes Your Empire – Players must make split-second decisions to rule their empire. These choices impact the game’s story.

Players must make split-second decisions to rule their empire. These choices impact the game’s story. Two Experiences, Two Stories – written by Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward editor Ben Bateman, Fallen Legion shows the scars of war from two perspectives in two different games.

– written by Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward editor Ben Bateman, Fallen Legion shows the scars of war from two perspectives in two different games. Talented Voice Acting Cast – Fallen Legion stars Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) as Cecille and Darrel Delfin as Laendur. Additional voiceover work by Kira Buckland, Jalen Cassell, Alan Lee, and Dorah Fine.

Fallen Legion stars Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) as Cecille and Darrel Delfin as Laendur. Additional voiceover work by Kira Buckland, Jalen Cassell, Alan Lee, and Dorah Fine. Magnificent 2D Artwork – From the fangs on our menacing manticore to each sun-kissed brick in Fenumia’s castle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

Fallen Legion launches for PS4 and PS Vita on July 25th, 2017. To learn more, you can visit www.fallenlegiongame.com.

Let us know your thoughts on this new action-RPG by Siliconera. Will you be playing the dynamic branching and combat system? Comment down below.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: PressRelease