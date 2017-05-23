PlayStation Extended Play Sale Offering Some Huge Deals in the PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store Extended Play Sale On Now

If you’ve been waiting for Sony to give you some fantastic deals on a variety of deluxe editions of your favourite games, bundles, season passes and much more, you are in luck! Sony has announced that they are hosting a brand new sale, live now in the PlayStation Store.

This Extended Play Sale is exactly what it sounds like, highlighting the items that go above and beyond the regular edition of games, and those items that add a lot more content to the base game. You can check out the full list of games below, at both the regular discounted prices, and those available to PlayStation Plus members. This crazy sale is on right now, until next Tuesday, May 30th, 2017!

PlayStation Extended Play Sale Deals

PlayStation 4

7 Days to Die: The Walking Dead Skin Pack Bundle – $1.49 (PS Plus – $1.19)

Ark: Survivor’s Pack – $43.99 (PS Plus – $41.24)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $34.99 (PS Plus – $27.99)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass – $12.89 (PS Plus – $9.89)

Batman: The Telltale Series Season Pass – $14.99 (PS Plus -$12.49)

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $23.99 (PS Plus -$17.99)

Battlefield 4 Premium – $19.99 (PS Plus -$14.99)

Battlefield Hardline Premium – $19.99 (PS Plus – $14.99)

Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – $90.99 (PS Plus – $77.99)

Bioshock The Collection – $35.99 (PS Plus – $29.99)

Bloodborne Complete Edition – $20.99 (PS Plus – $17.49)

Borderlands The Handsome Collection – $23.99 (PS Plus – $19.79)

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – $59.99 (PS Plus – $49.99)

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Season Pass – $29.99 (PS Plus – $24.99)

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $34.79 (PS Plus – $24.59)

Call of Duty Ghosts Digital Hardened Bundle – $59.99 (PS Plus – $39.99)

Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edition – $29.99 (PS Plus – $19.79)

Call of Duty Ghosts Season Pass – $29.99 (PS Plus – $24.99)

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin – $13.99 (PS Plus – $11.99)

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition – $55.24 (PS Plus – $46.74)

Dues Ex Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition – $35.99 (PS Plus – $26.99)

Dirt Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle – $34.99 (PS Plus – $20.99)

Driveclub Season Pass – $17.49 (PS Plus – $14.99)

Game of Thrones Season Pass – $9.99 (PS Plus – $7.49)

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $45.59 (PS Plus – $37.99)

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – $67.99 (PS Plus – $54.39)

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – $54.44 (PS Plus – $44.54)

Hitman The Complete First Season – $35.99 (PS Plus – $29.99)

Just Cause 3 XL Edition – $29.57 (PS Plus – $21.12)

Just Dance 2016: Just Dance Unlimited 12 Month Pass – $20.99 (PS Plus – $17.99)

Just Dance 2016: Just Dance Unlimited 1 Month Pass – $3.49 (PS Plus – $2.99)

Just Dance 2016: Just Dance Unlimited 3 Month Pass – $6.99 (PS Plus – $5.99)

Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – $41.99 (PS Plus – $35.99)

King’s Quest Season Pass – $12.49 (PS Plus – $9.99)

King’s Quest Complete Collection – $14.99 (PS Plus – $11.99)

Lara Croft and The Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $10.14 (PS Plus – $7.24)

Layers of Fear Masterpiece Edition – $11.49 (PS Plus – $9.19)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition – $17.99 (PS Plus – $14.99)

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition – $13.99 (PS Plus – $10.49)

Mafia III Deluxe Edition – $63.99 (PS Plus – $59.99)

Mafia III Season Pass – $23.99 (PS Plus – $22.49)

Middle Earth Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 (PS Plus – $9.99)

Minecraft Story Mode Adventure Pass – $4.99 (PS Plus – $3.99)

Minecraft Story Mode Season Pass – $9.99 (PS Plus – $7.99)

Minecraft Story Mode Season Pass Deluxe – $14.99 (PS Plus – $11.99)

Moto Racer 4 Deluxe Edition – $23.99 (PS Plus – $17.99)

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore – $14.99 (PS Plus – $11.99)

NASCAR Heat Evolution – $20.99 (PS Plus – $17.99)

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold – $59.99 (PS Plus – $49.99)

NBA 2K17 Legend Edition – $51.99 (PS Plus – $43.99)

Never Alone Arctic Collection – $5.39 (PS Plus – $3.59)

Overwatch Game of the Year Bundle – $41.99 (PS Plus – $38.99)

Ride 2 Season Pass – $20.99 (PS Plus – $17.99)

Ride 2 Special Edition – $55.99 (PS Plus – $47.99)

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration – $35.99 (PS Plus – $29.99)

Saints Row IV Re-Elected – $6.99 (PS Plus – $4.99)

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $10.49 (PS Plus – $7.49)

Steep Gold Edition – $43.99 (PS Plus – $35.99)

Steep Season Pass – $15.99 (PS Plus – $13.99)

Table Top Racing World Tour Swag Bag – $7.59 (PS Plus – $4.74)

The Crew Season Pass – $17.49 (PS Plus – $14.99)

The Crew Ultimate Edition – $34.99 (PS Plus – $29.99)

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Season Pass – $17.49 (PS Plus – $14.99)

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – $10.49 (PS Plus – $7.49)

Trine 2: Complete Story – $7.99 (PS Plus – $4.99)

WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe – $53.00 (PS Plus – $44.99)

WWE 2K17 Season Pass – $22.49 (PS Plus – $19.49)

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $39.49 (PS Plus – $29.99)

XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack – $14.99 (PS Plus – $13.39)

PlayStation 3

Batman: The Telltale Series Season Pass – $14.99 (PS Plus – $12.49)

Bioshock 2 Ultimate Edition – $11.99 (PS Plus – $7.99)

Bioshock 2 Ultimate Edition – $11.99 (PS Plus – $7.99) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass – $24.99 (PS Plus – $19.99)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $29.99 (PS Plus – $19.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Complete Bundle – $37.49 (PS Plus – $29.24)

Call of Duty: Black Ops with First Strike – $24.79 (PS Plus – $19.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass – $34.99 (PS Plus – $29.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game Bundle – $39.19 (PS Plus – $29.59)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Bundle – $49.59 (PS Plus – $39.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – $19.79 (PS Plus – $14.84)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – $59.39 (PS Plus – $44.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II with Revolution Map Pack – $24.99 (PS Plus – $19.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle – $39.19 (PS Plus – $29.59)

Darksiders 1 + Darksiders 2 (Games+DLC Bundle) – $11.99 (PS Plus – $3.99)

Game of Thrones Season Pass – $9.99 (PS Plus – $7.49)

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $30.59 (PS Plus – $25.49)

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – $48.99 (PS Plus – $39.19)

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – $39.59 (PS Plus – $32.39)

Guacamelee! Bundle Fantastico – $9.99 (PS Plus – $5.99)

King’s Quest Season Pass – $12.49 (PS Plus – $9.99)

King’s Quest Complete Collection – $14.99 (PS Plus – $11.99)

Minecraft: Story Mode Adventure Pass – $4.99 (PS Plus – $3.99)

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass – $9.99 (PS Plus – $7.99)

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass Deluxe – $14.99 (PS Plus – $11.99)

MX vs ATV: Ultimate Edition – $11.99 (PS Plus – $3.99)

Syberia Colletion – $8.99 (PS Plus – $2.99)

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief – $8.99 (PS Plus – $2.99)

The Walking Dead: 400 Days – $1.99 (PS Plus – $1.49)

WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe – $47.99 (PS Plus – $39.99)

