Elite Dangerous MMO Takes PS4 Players into a Cutthroat Galaxy Starting June 27

Elite Dangerous MMO Takes PlayStation 4 Players into a Cutthroat Galaxy Starting June 27

In the award-winning Elite Dangerous MMO, gamers can jump into galactic space action by taking control of their own starship in a galaxy full of friends and foes. The massively multiplayer game pits players together in a full-scale recreation of the Milky Way, where epic space battles and dangerous obstacles await. Starting out with only a small starship and a handful of credits, grind your way to the top of the galaxy by acquiring the skills, knowledge, wealth, and power it takes to stand among the Elite.

Already available for Windows PC and Xbox One, the interstellar thrill ride will be making its way to its newest home on the PlayStation 4, and you can find them at both digital and retail suppliers on June 27th.

Digital pre-orders are currently available on the PlayStation Store in Europe. But, never fear North American gamers, Elite Dangerous pre-orders will be available in the United States starting May 30th. Gamers who pre-order the astronomical, online game will also receive the exclusive Gold Sidewinder paint job for their ship.

The Elite Dangerous: Legendary Edition will be making its appearance at physical retail stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 27th as well, including the game itself, the Elite Dangerous: Horizons season pass, and an extra 1,000 Frontier Points for your in-game cosmetic spending pleasure. The season pass will also be available as a standalone item in the PlayStation Store, or as part of the Commander Deluxe Edition, which comes along with the Commander Paint Pack.

SOURCE: Press Release