Dreadnought Open Beta Hits PC – Experience Mega-Sized Space Battles

With Bigger Ships Comes Better Combat, And All for Free

After coming so far, Grey Box, Six Foot Games, and independent Developer YAGER have reached the next phase of their class-based space battle game. Dreadnought has officially reached open beta, letting new players experience the game on PC.

With the arrival of the beta, Dreadnought is introducing the new map, Ixion. As the biggest map revealed thus far, it situates players 60,000 kilometers above Titan, Saturn’s biggest moon. In real time, players will navigate the superstructure in a strategic bid to outclass their rival dreadnoughts. And every map comes with its own twists and turns, new dangers revealing themselves as players navigate the war in space.

Since Dreadnought is based on classes, every ship has its own strengths and weaknesses. Fortunately, there are 50 different ships total, offering plenty of variety. Moreover, they are each customizable. Diverse weapons, modules, coatings and decals let players design their vessel as they see fit, the way only a captain can. Actually, you have more options than a captain.

To sign up for the beta, simply visit www.Dreadnought.com. It’s free to play but offers specialized ships for purchase, as well as cosmetic items. While open beta gets underway, Grey Box is also hosting a closed beta for PS4 users. If you’re looking to get in, you can visit www.dreadnought.com/ps4. There’s no word yet on an official release date, but you can sure we’ll have the updates as they come. Simply remember to check back with COGconnected.

SOURCE: Press Release