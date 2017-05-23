Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Re-Releasing for PS4 and Xbox One

Five Years Later, One of the Most Underrated RPGs Will Hit Current Consoles

Dragon’s Dogma is an epic fantasy RPG that released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Originally released as Dragon’s Dogma, it saw a re-release in the form of Dark Arisen, a version that included the original game plus expansion. And, coming upon the fifth anniversary, it looks like the game will be revived for the Xbox One and PS4 this Fall.

Reclaim your heart in the epic Action RPG “Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen”. Coming to PS4 and XB1 this fall! — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) May 23, 2017

Dragon’s Dogma follows the story of a character who ‘s heart is stolen by a dragon. Along with an engaging open world, the game offered all manner of customization options. Whether you played as a man or a woman, the entire narrative stayed the same, making it rather progressive among its peers.

Furthermore, along with the ability to customize every physical detail of your character, players also had a wide range of weapons and fighting styles to choose from. Whether it was magic, melee, or ranged weaponry, a variety of mix and match choices made for some incredible replay value. Certain styles and abilities would function better against certain enemies. That said, enemies came in wide varieties as well. From harpies to cyclopes to goblins and dragons, every monster could be defeated by different and creative means.

Additionally, Dragon’s Dogma, to this day, stands out from other RPGs thanks to its unique online portion. Companion gameplay factored heavily into the campaign. Thus, every player could customize their very own companion and lend them to other players through an online database. These uniquely customized companions could then assist other players through their own single-player playthroughs. Afterward, depending on how helpful they were, a player could send the companion back with an item as a gift. It was a helpful cycle of players helping out one another, and it made plenty of sense since everyone needed a diverse questing group.

