Divinity: Original Sin 2 Leaves Early Access This Fall

Plenty of New Exciting Gameplay Additions for Early Access Version as Well

Since launching on Steam last year, Larian Studio’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been a textbook example of how to launch a game in Early Access competently. It has been incorporating feedback while delivering a build of the game that feels far from incomplete. I bought the game last year after reading so much goodwill and enjoyed my time using the arrogant lizard, Red Prince, to spew flames against dungeon foes. The CRPG gives you so much bandwidth to tackle any situation. For instance, there’s a mayor in coma whom you’ll be tasked to find who poisoned her into that long slumber. You could snoop around and ask around — or you could just kill her and ask her ghost who poisoned her too. Not quite the Scooby-Doo way, but it’s just one example of how many options are open to players. For now, fans can celebrate that the game will be getting an official release date in September.

Beyond that, the studio also explained in the latest Kickstarter update some huge changes for the current build of the game that introduces a new home base: the Lady Vengeance, a sailing boat to get your party to your next adventure. “All the home base functionality that was planned for the halls is there but more importantly, the Lady Vengeance requires no level switching which means you can split the party between home base and another piece of the map. That’s much more convenient than having to gather your party and loading a new level. It’s also a much better setting for some of the relationship building that we added to the game,” the studio noted. “The Hall of Echos is still part of the game — you actually visit it in Act 1 already — we just moved the home base functionality away from it.” In the video below, they even hint that the ship will be able to fly too.

There’s also an update on the game’s relationship system which makes its debut in this update as well. It’s a feature that’s been sorely missing, but your actions and conversations with party members will lead them to love or loathe you. Some may even leave your party too. A feature in a previous update that’s still worth mentioning is the Game Master mode which lets one player act as a pseudo-Dungeon Master for the game.

It’s great to see Larian Studios’ continued effort with Divinity: Original Sin 2 and September can’t come soon enough.