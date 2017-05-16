Devolver Digital Has Revealed They Will Hold a Press Conference at E3 This Year

Devolver Digital Has Confirmed Their E3 Press Conference This Year

At E3 this year, the usual suspects, like Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft, will be making an appearance. Yet, today if you were to look at the schedule you would find that one is not like the others: Devolver Digital. The indie publisher revealed earlier that they will be joining in on the action this year, holding their very own press conference!

This news comes just a day after Devolver Digital announced that they would be hosting an off-site indie picnic at E3 this year as well! It seems as though the Texas-based publisher Devolver Digital is very involved this year, which is exciting for fans of the various indie games they have produced. Their announcement of their own press conference at E3 suggests that there will be enough content to discuss for their time slot, and it will mark the very first time the indie publisher has held its own press conference at E3!

For anyone who may not know, Devolver Digital is known for publishing a plethora of indie games, usually well done and sometimes very out of the box and different. Some of their previous titles include: Broforce, The Talos Principle and Enter the Gungeon. They also have a line up of upcoming games, which include Crossing Souls, Absolver and The Talos Principle 2, among a few others. It will be interesting to see what exactly Devolver Digital will focus on during this press conference, but we’ll just have to wait and find out next month!

While a date and time has not been released, Devolver Digital has said for players to “stay tuned” for the specific details. Check out the big, and humorous, announcement they posted on Twitter earlier today.

Devolver Digital will have an E3 press conference this year. Please stay tuned for a time and date. pic.twitter.com/WoHiOaio4G — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 16, 2017

