Our Most Interesting Set of ‘Leaked’ Details for Assassin’s Creed Origins

We’re Not Kidding When We Say This Leak Goes into Detail

With several Assassin’s Creed leaks coming left and right, it’s almost hard to keep up. This time, however, we got a new set of interesting details that manage to stand out. Just today, an anonymous 4chan user came forward with a full set of story and gameplay details for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Whether or not they are true, we can’t be sure. Nevertheless, their information falls in line with much of the info we’ve received so far.

This supposed leak for Assassin’s Creed Origins contains info on the modern day character as well as some of the places explored. Here was everything claimed to be in the game:

Second Screenshot from build for E3. You do kill the crocodile, but before meeting Shadya, and it’s an animal. You then meet Shadya and are attacked by Roman Guards, kill them, and end with an assassination of a General (like the SoM system).

Towers are in the game, but not in some rifts. You use the eagle when reaching the top instead of eagle vision.

Modern day assassin is actually Charlotte. You’re working to find the ankh.

Rifts include Cairo 1799 during Napoleon’s Invasion (Play as Arno), Amunet Assassinating Cleopatra in Alexandria 30 BCE, and brief segments of the “exodus” (this has a massive twist).

Small amount of Demotic and Coptic is spoken, but largely English but with accents proper accents.

Actual setting is late first century, early second century AD.

Most of the boat stuff is on the Nile. You can go into the Mediterranean a bit, but not far. Greece was cut from this game.

Name of primary protagonist is Balek.

Tombs are back

You can use the hidden blade in combat like AC1

Naval combat insofar as shooting enemies with Arrows on boats

You can steel boats, upgraded boats work like carriages in Syndicate

Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Origins will apparently be released on October 31st, after it’s announced on May 19th. Since nothing has been confirmed, feel free to take everything with a grain of salt.

Here’s why we think everything above could be true. The person who posted these details got all of their historical details correct and managed to fit them in perfectly with the hypothetical story of Assassin’s Creed Origins. Either they’re a damn good history buff and an equally good liar or they’re close to the project and telling the truth. What do you think?

