Destiny 2 May have Guardians Dual-wielding Weapons

We’re Still in the Dark, but the Destiny 2 Possibilities Are Endless

Weeks after the official premiere of Destiny 2, the hype train is still going. Slowly but surely, we learn a little bit more about the game with every interview and gameplay release. And when it comes to weapons, we now know that Bungie is opting for a three-slot system: a kinetic weapon in slot 1, an energy weapon in slot 2, and a power weapon in slot 3. However, the developer may have let slip something totally new.

Speaking in an interview, Project Lead Mark Noseworthy brought up some new weapon capabilities as a result of the new system. For starters, it looks like players can equip two of the same weapon. That said, two hand cannons looks like a probability. However, Noseworthy went a step further, talking about special “interactions” between these weapons. This was very strange, but before expanding on what he said he moved on to power weapons.

Because of Noseworthy’s statement, we’re now left to ponder the benefits of having two certain types of weapons equipped:

“The reason we’ve done this is because it gives players more choice, right?” said Noseworthy, speaking on the new weapon slots. “You can play the way you want to play, and really change things up. You know, we might even have some interesting interactions between weapons sometimes.”

What’s interesting about these comments is that Noseworthy moves from talking about hand cannons to “interesting interactions.” Sounds like dual-wielding to us. Of course, other possibilities are available, such as stat buffs from equipping certain pairs of weapons. For all we know, there may even be designated weapon sets. But, maybe the dual-wielding is too much to hope for?

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below. Would you enjoy Destiny 2 with dual-wielding?

