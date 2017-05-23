This Week’s Deals With Gold Pairs With Microsoft Publisher Sale For Massive Discounts

New Deals With Gold Are Here
Last week, there are were some crazy deals for Microsoft, including the Backwards Compatibility Super Sale and the Xbox One Bundles for $50 off, which is still on right now. Now, the newest Deals with Gold are here, offering up some great prices! If you still have money left over from the recent sales, it’s definitely worth taking a look.
This week’s Deals with Gold are available now, until next Monday, May 29th. Along with these Deals with Gold offers, there is a Microsoft Publisher Sale, and some steals available with the Spotlight sale as well! Some of the biggest titles this week include Halo 5 for the Xbox One and Fable Anniversary for the Xbox 360. The titles available with Deals with Gold are only available for Xbox Live Gold members. Check out the full list of discounts for both systems below, which you can find in the Microsoft store.
Xbox One Deals
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – 50% off
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – 50% off
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle – 50% off
- Battlefield 1 – 50% off
- Crimson Dragon – 75% off
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die – 75% off
- Dead Rising 3 Season Pass – 75% off
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition – 60% off
- Dead Rising 4 – 40% off
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – 40% off
- Dead Rising 4 Season Pass – 40% off
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – 50% off
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle – 40% off
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass – 75% off
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle – 50% off
- Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion – 75% off
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme – 33% off
- Gears of War 4 – 50% off
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – 40% off
- Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop – 50% off
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version – 60% off
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version – 50% off
- Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing – 50% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 50% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free – 25% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free – 33% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 3 Gold REQ Packs – 15% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free – 45% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 5 Gold REQ Packs – 15% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free – 20% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – Arena REQ Bundle – 20% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – Gold REQ Pack – 15% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – Voices of War REQ Pack – 20% off
- Halo 5: Guardians – Warzone REQ Bundle – 20% off
- Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free – 45% off
- Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free – 20% off
- Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs – 15% off
- Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free – 30% off
- Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free – 15% off
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition – 35% off
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition – 35% off
- In Between – 50% off
- iO – 33% off
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition – 40% off
- Kinect Sports Rivals – 75% off
- LA Cops – 75% off
- Mafia III Digital Deluxe – 50% off
- Mafia III – 50% off
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 50% off
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition – 35% off
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic – 40% off
- Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock – 75% off
- Quantum Break – 60% off
- ReCore – 50% off
- Rise & Shine – 40% off
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – 50% off
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass – 75% off
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – 50% off
- Ryse: Legendary Edition – 67% off
- ScreamRide – 75% off
- Sheltered – 67% off
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 – 33% off
- Slain: Back From Hell – 33% off
- Starpoint Gemini 2 – 50% off
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – 67% off
- Sunset Overdrive – 67% off
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition – 67% off
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix – 75% off
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition – 75% off
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – 50% off
- Titanfall 2 – 50% off
- We Are the Dwarves – 33% off
Xbox 360 Deals
- Alien Rage – 80% off
- Crackdown – 67% off
- Crackdown 2 – 60% off
- Dogfight 1942 – 80% off
- Enemy Front – 80% off
- Fable Anniversary – 60% off
- Fable Trilogy – 60% off
- ScreamRide – 60% off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – 85% off
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior – 85% off
- State of Decay – 70% off
- State of Decay: Breakdown – 72% off
- State of Decay: Lifeline – 72% off