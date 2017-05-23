This Week’s Deals With Gold Pairs With Microsoft Publisher Sale For Massive Discounts

New Deals With Gold Are Here

Last week, there are were some crazy deals for Microsoft, including the Backwards Compatibility Super Sale and the Xbox One Bundles for $50 off, which is still on right now. Now, the newest Deals with Gold are here, offering up some great prices! If you still have money left over from the recent sales, it’s definitely worth taking a look.

This week’s Deals with Gold are available now, until next Monday, May 29th. Along with these Deals with Gold offers, there is a Microsoft Publisher Sale, and some steals available with the Spotlight sale as well! Some of the biggest titles this week include Halo 5 for the Xbox One and Fable Anniversary for the Xbox 360. The titles available with Deals with Gold are only available for Xbox Live Gold members. Check out the full list of discounts for both systems below, which you can find in the Microsoft store.

Xbox One Deals

Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – 50% off

Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – 50% off

Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle – 50% off

Battlefield 1 – 50% off

Crimson Dragon – 75% off

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die – 75% off

Dead Rising 3 Season Pass – 75% off

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition – 60% off

Dead Rising 4 – 40% off

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – 40% off

Dead Rising 4 Season Pass – 40% off

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – 50% off

Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle – 40% off

Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass – 75% off

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle – 50% off

Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion – 75% off

Gas Guzzlers Extreme – 33% off

Gears of War 4 – 50% off

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – 40% off

Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop – 50% off

Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version – 60% off

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version – 50% off

Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing – 50% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 50% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free – 25% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free – 33% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 3 Gold REQ Packs – 15% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free – 45% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 5 Gold REQ Packs – 15% off

Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free – 20% off

Halo 5: Guardians – Arena REQ Bundle – 20% off

Halo 5: Guardians – Gold REQ Pack – 15% off

Halo 5: Guardians – Voices of War REQ Pack – 20% off

Halo 5: Guardians – Warzone REQ Bundle – 20% off

Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free – 45% off

Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free – 20% off

Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs – 15% off

Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free – 30% off

Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free – 15% off

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition – 35% off

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition – 35% off

In Between – 50% off

iO – 33% off

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition – 40% off

Kinect Sports Rivals – 75% off

LA Cops – 75% off

Mafia III Digital Deluxe – 50% off

Mafia III – 50% off

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 50% off

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition – 35% off

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic – 40% off

Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock – 75% off

Quantum Break – 60% off

ReCore – 50% off

Rise & Shine – 40% off

Rise of the Tomb Raider – 50% off

Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass – 75% off

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – 50% off

Ryse: Legendary Edition – 67% off

ScreamRide – 75% off

Sheltered – 67% off

Silence – The Whispered World 2 – 33% off

Slain: Back From Hell – 33% off

Starpoint Gemini 2 – 50% off

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – 67% off

Sunset Overdrive – 67% off

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition – 67% off

Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix – 75% off

The Escapists: Supermax Edition – 75% off

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – 50% off

Titanfall 2 – 50% off

We Are the Dwarves – 33% off

Xbox 360 Deals

Alien Rage – 80% off

Crackdown – 67% off

Crackdown 2 – 60% off

Dogfight 1942 – 80% off

Enemy Front – 80% off

Fable Anniversary – 60% off

Fable Trilogy – 60% off

ScreamRide – 60% off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – 85% off

Sniper: Ghost Warrior – 85% off

State of Decay – 70% off

State of Decay: Breakdown – 72% off

State of Decay: Lifeline – 72% off

