Dead Alliance Uses Zombies as a Tool, Not Just Brainless Shamblers

Time to make those hordes work for you! Maximum Games has announced Dead Alliance, an inventive take on zombie games and team-based first-person shooters expected to launch Aug. 29 on the PS4, Xbox One and PC. Zombies in Dead Alliance are not just the enemy; they are weapons that can be strategically used to distract and destroy unsuspecting human foes in combat. Draw those hordes into your opponents’ base and overwhelm their puny human mind! Seize the dead (haaa, play on seize the day, carpe diem Dead Poets Society, am I right?) – or find yourself counted among them.





Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where military bases are humanity’s last city-states, Dead Alliance pits warring teams of players against each other for survival in a world ravaged by the zombie plague. It features a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, King of the Hill, and Capture and Hold, as well as the MOBA-inspired Attrition mode and Solo Survival mode.

Dead Alliance lets players customize and upgrade their loadouts with an arsenal of high-powered, military-grade weapons and advanced zombie-controlling tech called zMods. Since this is a MOBA, expect to collect in-game currency to get your hands on things like the Enrager – a pheromone bomb that turns a single zombie into a soldier of superior strength and resistance on your side – and the PAM grenade, which puts four zombies to work for you, but does not increase their damage resistance.

Pre-order perks are available, and those who pre-order Dead Alliance for $39.99 will receive the “Rapid Dominance” Day One Edition of the game, which contains three bonus loadouts featuring unique weapons and perks for use in multiplayer. Check it out in all respective marketplaces!

