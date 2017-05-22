PS4 Exclusive, Days Gone, to get a “Big” Showing at E3 2017

Sony May Have More Than a Few Surprises for Us

Last year, Sony revealed one of their major exclusives in development, Days Gone. The game went beyond the normal boundaries of the zombie genre, offering a serious story with storms of on-screen zombies. At this point, however, it might be safe to consider Days Gone more than a zombie title. And even though it got a pretty big showcase in 2016, devs have since talked about gameplay aspects that we have yet to see. Therefore, when lead actor Sam Witwer said the game would come out “in a big way” this year, fans couldn’t help but get excited.

Witwer is voicing none other than Deacon St. John, the game’s protagonist and bounty hunter. It was during the 13:16 mark of a Twitch stream that he confirmed Days Gone would show up at E3 “in a big way.”

If Sony’s conference is anything like last year’s, we can expect a full orchestra. Then, maybe, we’ll get a bunch of new gameplay footage scored by fantastic music. Perhaps there’s some mind-blowing graphics or gameplay mechanics SIE Bend can’t wait to show us. Additionally, there’s a lot of story elements we still haven’t seen.

Considering Sony’s track record, as well as the similarities to Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, Days Gone could pleasantly surprise us with its open-world and unseen game mechanics. And, judging by how Sony treated Horizon: Zero Dawn, it could be a beautiful IP that takes full advantage of the PS4 Pro.

E3 2017 begins June 13, and you can find out everything you need to know about Sony’s schedule here.

Until the studio tells us more, we’ll be in the dark. Nevertheless, Days Gone looks promising and it’s no wonder PS4 players are excited. So be sure to check back for more news on the game and more with COGconnected.

See you at E3.

SOURCE