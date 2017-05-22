Crossplay a Bridge That Won’t Be Crossed According to Gaijin CEO

Consoles at Odds with Crossplay, Despite Progress

Microsoft and Xbox have moved toward unifying the PC and console through Windows 10 and Xbox’s OS, which brought up that utopian topic that everyone wishes upon a star for: crossplay between all consoles and PC’s. It’s a dream that comes up every once and a while, most recently with Rocket League, everyone’s favorite version of soccer (or football, if you’re European or pretentious or both). Roughly around this same time last year, Kotaku slammed Sony as being the only stubborn obstacle between Rocket League players and their utopia of beating the piss out of each other on every console.

So when wccftech sat down with Gaijin’s CEO, Anton Yudintsev, to talk about his latest project Crossout, everyone thought he’d be hopeful for that idyllic crossplay dream. After all, Gaijin brought together PS4 and PC users with War Thunder. But Yudintsev shut that book so hard, it’s going to be another year before anyone revisits the idea:

“Crossout will not support cross-platform functionality. War Thunder unites PC and PS4, while Crossout will be available on Xbox One as well, and cross-platform between two different consoles is not possible.”





Damn, son. It seems like the crossover from PC to consoles is easy to do, since games are frickin’ developed on computers. But between PS4 and Xbox One, never the two shall meet. That may be changing in the near future, however. With the introduction of the Steam box and consoles beginning to look and be talked about like they’re computers, that utopian dream may be closer than we think. It may be as simple as a unified language and an open mind (ahem, Sony), because in the end it’s all positioning data and rendering. That, and if you’re playing a FPS on a console, you’re going to get whooped on by anyone with a keyboard and mouse. Sorry y’all, I don’t play CS with dem sticks.

