CD Projekt RED Is Blowing Minds with the Gwent Beta and All These Trailers

There are two games CD Projekt Red are working on right now, Gwent and Cyberpunk 2077. Today, you can play one of those, and it’s not Cyberpunk. Say hello to Gwent, the card game inspired by the legendary Witcher games, which has officially reached open beta.

With the arrival of Witcher 3, players essentially had access to vanilla Gwent. However, the awesome devs of CDPR have put a lot of work into this new, standalone card game. Of the many guarantees in life, one is that they don’t half-ass their games. Hence, we know we’re getting a load of content now that the open beta has arrived. And to prove it, here are some new faction trailers:

Gwent was built from the ground up, originally little more than a bare-bones card game. However, it has since evolved into a game of full-scale battles on table tops, infusing Witcher lore with high-end animations.

“Public Beta is an important step towards GWENT’s final release,” said Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt RED. “We’re opening the gates to everyone who wanted to play, but didn’t make it into the Closed Beta, and — at the same time — we’re introducing some pretty significant content and gameplay changes like adding animated versions of cards for every card in the game, new starter decks, or how weather cards work,.”

Also, if you’re a fan of card games but unsure what’s new with Gwent, find out in the gameplay trailer below:

Even with all the footage available, the best teacher is still experience. That said you can download the beta on PC, PS4, and/or Xbox One now. Find it on respective console stores. To download immediately via PC, simply visit playgwent.com.

Are you a Witcher fan? Do you intend to join Gwent? Let us know in the comments below.

See you in the beta.

SOURCE: Press Release